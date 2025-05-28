Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) showed a positive performance on Tuesday after EGX30 went up by 1.49% at 32,397.38 points.

Likewise, the Sharia-compliant index, EGX33 Shariah index, rose by 1.98% to 3,344.55 points.

The EGX70 index and the EGX100 index ended the session higher by 0.93% at 9,515.53 points and by 1.04% at 12,962.63 points, respectively.

The turnover reached EGP 5.162 billion through the exchange of 1.406 billion shares over 102,100 transactions, while the market capitalization stood at EGP 2.281 trillion.

Retail investors equaled 73.81% of the total trading, while the institutions represented 26.18%.

Egyptian investors took over 91.64% of trading transactions, whereas Arab and foreign traders accounted for 6.4% and 1.96%, respectively.

Egyptian and foreign investors were net sellers with EGP 13.175 million and EGP 50.061 million, respectively. The Arab traders were buyers with EGP 63.237 million.