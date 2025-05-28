Arab Finance: The gold prices in Egypt dropped on Tuesday after the 24-karat fell to EGP 5,245.75 per gram for purchasing and EGP 5,274.25 for selling, according to iSagha’s data.

Meanwhile, the 22-karat gold price recorded EGP 4,808.5 for buying and EGP 4,834.75 per gram for selling.

The 21-karat gold stood at EGP 4,590 per gram for purchasing and EGP 4,615 for selling.

Likewise, the 18-karat gold declined to EGP 3,934.25 per gram for buying and EGP 3,955.75 for selling.

The gold pound’s price retreated to EGP 36,720 for buying and EGP 36,920 for selling.

Finally, the gold ounce’s price hit $3,297.98 for purchasing and $3,298.27 for selling.