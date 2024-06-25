Siemens Energy has been awarded a 25-year contract by Saudi Arabia for two power plants, Taiba 2 and Qassim 2, worth $1.5 billion.

The two combined-cycle power plants will be connected to the grid in simple cycle mode in 2026 and permanently operated as a combined cycle power plant one year later.

The plants will be built in the western and central regions of Saudi Arabia, using Siemens Energy's gas and steam turbines to generate around 2,000 megawatts of electricity.

Taiba 2 and Qassim 2, two of the world's largest, modern, and efficient combined-cycle power plants, will be built in the western and central regions of Saudi Arabia over the next few years.

Siemens Energy´s gas turbines (HL-class), in combination with steam turbines and generators, will generate approx. 2,000 megawatts of electricity at each site. EPC and contracting partner for Siemens Energy is China Energy International Group.

Karim Amin, Member of the Managing Board of Siemens Energy and responsible for the Business Area of Gas Services: "Saudi Arabia is driving forward its vision 2030 to transform the Kingdom into a pioneering economic location. The new gas-fired power plants will provide reliable energy supply and contribute to the sustainable and future-oriented development of the country. Our Siemens Energy local service hub in Dammam will make an important contribution in expanding and localizing technology and competencies in the Kingdom.”

The new power plants will provide additional energy for the country's growing population and booming economy and replace parts of Saudi Arabia's existing aging power plant fleet, some of which rely on oil as an energy source.

The new plants will save up to 60 percent of CO2 compared with oil-fueled power plants. They will also be compatible with the Kingdoms’ energy strategy which calls for the construction of CO2 capture and storage facilities in the medium term, to enable a carbon-neutral energy supply.-OGN/GC TradeArabia News Service

