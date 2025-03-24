Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) has invited bids from leading utility developer/developer consortium for the setting up of 380kV substations as well as overhead transmission lines in major areas across the kingdom including Afif, Khurma, Tabarjal, Qirah and Ash Shayyit.

These are being implemented as part of work related to upcoming renewable energy projects across Saudi Arabia. The key projects include:

*Afif 1 and Afif 2 380kV Substation and its OHTL in Central region of Saudi Arabia.

*Khurma 1 and Khurma 2 380kV Substation and its OHTL in Western region of Saudi Arabia.

*Bilghah Wind 380kV BSP and HISU Wind BSP and its OHTL in Central region.

*Shegran Wind 380kV BSP and South Ola PV BSP and its OHTL in Western region.

*Haden 2 PV BSP and Mowaih 2 BSP and its OHTL in Western region.

*Qirah Wind and Wadi Dawaser Farms 380kV BSP in Central region.

*Mawqaq PV 380kV BSP and its OHTL in Central region.

*Ash Shayyit 380kV BSP and its OHTL in the Eastern region.

In addition to this, SEC also sought bids for expansion of Tabarjal PV 380kV BSP located in Northern region of Saudi Arabia.

