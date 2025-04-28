Hydrom, Oman’ s government-owned green hydrogen development entity has invited interested parties to participate in the third round of hydrogen auctions on April 30.

The virtual launch will reveal new auction opportunities and outline updates on land availability, bidding mechanisms and project timelines, according to a communication from Hydrom.

The project awards are anticipated by the fourth quarter of 2025 and the first quarter of 2026.

In the first two rounds Oman has awarded eight land blocks for producing a total of 1 million tons per annum from 2030.

The country recently signed a landmark agreement to develop a liquid hydrogen corridor transportation between Oman and Europe.

(Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

