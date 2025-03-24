Tanmiah Food Company, one of the Middle East’s leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed, health products, and a restaurant operator, has announced a new partnership with Emerge, a joint venture between Masdar and the EDF Group.

As part of this collaboration, Emerge will develop a 3 megawatt-peak (MWp) solar power plant at Tanmiah’s facility in Haradh, reinforcing our commitment to sustainability and supporting the kingdom’s clean energy objectives.

The agreement was signed at the Ministry of Environment, Water, and Agriculture by Zulfiqar Hamadani, Group CEO of Tanmiah Food Company, and Michel Abi Saab, General Manager of Emerge.

Under the agreement, Emerge will provide a full turnkey solution for Tanmiah, including finance, design, procurement, construction, operations, and maintenance of the installation for 25 years. The solar power plant will provide 35% of the electricity required to run the agriculture processing facility, avoiding more than 3,850 tonnes of CO₂ annually. This is equivalent to more than 800 households’ electricity usage for a year.

Zulfiqar Hamadani, Group CEO Tanmiah, commented: “At Tanmiah, sustainability is at the heart of our business strategy. The signing of this project with Emerge marks a significant milestone in our journey towards a more sustainable future. By investing in renewable energy, we are not only reducing our carbon footprint but also taking a crucial step toward our broader sustainability ambitions. By scaling these successes, we’re redefining what’s possible and inspiring meaningful change across the Company and the sector aligned with Vision 2030 targets related to renewable energy.”

Michel Abi Saab, Emerge General Manager, added: “Saudi Arabia’s agriculture sector is on the right track to transform its energy supply. At Emerge, we are committed to supporting the ecosystem and businesses such as Tanmiah which are ready to adopt more sustainable and environmentally friendly operations. Tanmiah’s sustainability ambitions are industry-leading and powering this production facility with solar will play a key role in achieving these objectives. We are excited to support their energy transformation through our full turnkey solution with no upfront costs. This approach facilitates smooth and easy installation for our customers in commercial and industrial industries across the region.”

Sustainability is embedded in Tanmiah’s operations, with the company’s vision to become the number one global halal sustainable healthy protein company by 2030. This renewable energy partnership with Emerge will support the Company in making this vision a reality.

The solar power agreement with Tanmiah underpins Emerge’s ambitions to help the agricultural sector adopt clean energy sources at no upfront cost. This is the second project for Emerge supporting the decarbonization of agricultural operations in the GCC.

Emerge was formed in 2021 to develop distributed solar, battery storage, off-grid solar and hybrid solutions for commercial and industrial clients. The company today supplies clean electricity to 38 commercial, industrial, educational and hospitality sites across the region. – TradeArabia News Service

