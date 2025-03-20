Saudi Arabia's National Housing Company (NHC) has announced that work has started on the Sadayem Power Substation Project in northern Jeddah, in collaboration with the Saudi Electricity Company (SEC).

The project is being implemented under an agreement between the two entities, ensuring the highest engineering standards through technical and engineering support at all stages, said NHC in a statement.

Sadayem Destination is strategically located near the Red Sea coast in a promising area for future developments, north of Jeddah. Spanning over 3.8 million sq m, it offers a modern lifestyle concept with green corridors stretching 8km long.

According to NHC, the substation is being built on a 4,500 sq m area at an investment of over SAR271 million ($72 million).

The electrical connection lines will extend 13 kilometers to supply over 8,000 residential units, accommodating around 45,000 residents and ensuring optimal electricity distribution within the urban destination, it stated.

The Saudi Electricity Project Development Company will be overseeing all phases to uphold the highest safety and quality standards, aiming to enhance the electrical network and provide highly reliable power services to the destination, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

