Egypt - ARDIC Developments has signed an EGP 180m contract with Smart Power to execute infrastructure works aimed at accelerating progress at the Zizinia El Mostakbal compound.

The agreement was signed by Tamer El Akkad, CEO and Executive Director of ARDIC Developments, and Ashraf Abu Heiba, Managing Director of Smart Power Group, in the presence of senior officials from both companies.

Commenting on the partnership, El Akkad emphasized that collaborating with a specialized construction firm is crucial for the success of any residential project. He noted that the scope of work includes the installation of electricity, water, sewage, irrigation, and fire protection networks—critical systems for establishing a secure and fully integrated living environment.

El Akkad added that the partnership with Smart Power aims to deliver sustainable infrastructure solutions that meet residents’ daily needs while adhering to the highest modern engineering and technical standards, thereby enhancing quality of life within the development.

The first phase of the contract will cover 20 buildings, comprising 1,707 residential units. Zizinia El Mostakbal is located in the Mada area of Mostakbal City, within the city’s first phase along the Cairo-Suez Desert Road. The project spans approximately 70 acres and is designed as a fully integrated residential and service community.

El Akkad also revealed ARDIC’s ambitious plans to ramp up construction efforts in 2025, with EGP 1bn in projected investments earmarked for the project. Looking ahead, he said the company remains focused on accelerating the execution of its current developments while exploring expansion opportunities in West Cairo and the North Coast to meet growing demand for premium housing in those regions.

Ashraf Abu Heiba, Managing Director of Smart Power Group, affirmed that Smart Power would deploy its full expertise, resources, and workforce to ensure high-efficiency execution within the agreed timeframe.

He noted that Smart Power Group, founded in 2005, comprises two subsidiaries—Smart Power and Smart Industries—and specializes in electromechanical works, solar energy solutions, and advanced lighting systems. Abu Heiba added that the company has expanded its footprint across multiple sectors, earning a strong reputation for delivering large-scale, complex projects, fostering innovation, and adopting cutting-edge technologies to create lasting value for clients, employees, and communities.

