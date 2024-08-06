Bahrain’s Ministry of Works received proposals from 6 firms to provide construction supervision consultancy services for Sheikh Isa Bin Salman Trunk Sewer Phases 1 and 2 projects.

Aecom Middle East, Stantec Khonji, p2m middle east, DAR SSH International Engineering Consultants, Consolidated Engineering Company Khatib & Alami, and Egis International are all in the running for the two projects that involve the construction of deep gravity trunk sewers using micro-tunneling.

The successful bidder will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of the project, acting as both consultant and quantity surveyor. Each phase is anticipated to take 24 months to complete, followed by a 24-month Defects Liability Period.

(Editing by Anoop Menon)

