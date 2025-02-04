Bahrain - Works Minister Ibrahim Al Hawaj signed a contract with general manager of Haji Hassan Group Maitham Al A’ali for the main sewage transmission pipeline along Shaikh Isa bin Salman Highway.

The minister emphasised the role of public-private partnerships in infrastructure development and service improvement, underscoring the ministry’s commitment to adopting modern technologies to expand service coverage.

The project aligns with the ministry’s vision to enhance the sustainability and efficiency of the sewage system amid Bahrain’s urban development.

It includes the implementation of an advanced sewage network using horizontal directional drilling and trenching techniques to meet citizens’ needs and uphold the highest infrastructure standards.

