Saudi-based global utilities company ACWA Power announced on Monday that it has received Commercial Operation certificate from the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) for Group 2 of the 1.5 Gigawatt (GW) Sudair solar photovoltaic (PV) Independent Power Plant (IPP) project, located in Sudair Industrial City.

Group 2 adds 25 percent capacity to Group 1, which commenced operations in September 2023 and represented 50 percent of the total plant capacity, the company said in a statement filed with the Saudi stock exchange (Tadawul).

With Group 2 operational, the total capacity in commercial operation has reached 1,125 megawatts (MW).

The 3.4 billion Saudi riyal ($906.5 million) solar power project achieved commercial close in third quarter of 2021.



ACWA Power owns a net stake of 35 percent in Sudair One Renewable Energy Company.

Sudair solar PV IPP comes under PIF’s renewable energy programme which aims to deliver 70 percent of Saudi Arabia's renewable energy goals under the Kingdom’s National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP).

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Dennis Daniel)

