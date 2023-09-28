ACWA Power said it has received the initial commercial operation certificate for Group 1 of the Sudair solar photovoltaic (PV) project in Saudi Arabia from the project's principal procurer and off-taker Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC).

Group 1 represents 50 percent of the 1,500-megawatt (MW) plant capacity, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Thursday.

In June 2021, the Public Investment Fund launched the Sudair solar PV project in Sudair Industrial City.

In August 2021, ACWA Power announced the financial close of the project.

A consortium of ACWA Power, which is 50 percent owned by PIF, and Badeel are investing SAR3.4 billion ($907 million) in developing the project.

Read more: China’s LONGi, India’s Larsen & Toubro ink supply deal for Saudi solar power projects

(Writing by D Madhura; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.