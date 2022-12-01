Chinese solar module manufacturer LONGi announced on Thursday that it has signed a supply agreement with Indian engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) to supply solar photovoltaic (PV) modules for two projects in Saudi Arabia.

L&T is the Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contractor for 1,500 megawatts (MW) 1,500MW Sudair Solar PV Plant, located in Sudair Industrial City in Riyadh Province, and 388 MW Jeddah Solar PV Power Plant, located in Third Jeddah Industrial City, south-east of Jeddah.

The statement said LONGi will supply a total of 1,292MW of PV modules for the two solar projects under construction.

The Chinese firm has earlier supplied 905MW modules for the Sudair solar project.

The Sudair plant is expected to start commercial operations in 2024, while the Jeddah plant is expected to be start operations in 2023, according to Saudi Electricity Company’s (SEC) 2021 Annual Report.

