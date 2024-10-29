Saudi Arabia’s National Water Company (NWC) is likely to award the tender to extend sewerage networks in the Al-Munisiyah neighborhood in Riyadh in the first quarter of 2025, a source aware of the details told Zawya Projects.

He said the project aims to improve sewage infrastructure in the area and involves the construction and implementation of networks made of high-density polyethylene (HDPE) pipes and is anticipated to be awarded in February 2025.

Construction is expected to complete by the second quarter of 2026, he noted.

The source estimated the value of the contract at $40 million.

The contract encompasses laying of about 18.5 kilometres of sewerage pipes with diameters between 200 mm and 500 mm. The project scope includes a horizontal bore of approximately 50 metres and circular boreholes with diameters of 1.2 metres and depths reaching up to 6 metres, designed to meet specific project requirements.

NWC issued the tender in early August, with bid submissions closing on 22 October 2024.

(Reporing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

