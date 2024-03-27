Saudi’s National Water Company (NWC) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its Tertiary Treatment Plant in Dammam by the third quarter of 2024, according to source.

“The tender for the EPC contract was floated on 7 March 2024 with the bid submission scheduled on 17 April 2024. The contract is expected to be awarded by mid of third quarter 2024,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The project’s scope of work involves capacity expansion of the tertiary treatment plant by 125,000 cubic metres/day (m3/day) and rehabilitation of the existing plant so that overall treatment capacity is raised to 332,000 m3/day. The project also involves construction of an inlet and a balance basin to overcome excess loads, and replacement of electrical transformers.

The overall project completion and commissioning scheduled for the third quarter 2026, the source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $90 million.

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

