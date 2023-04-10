Saudi Electricity Company’s (SEC) Green Duba Integrated Solar Combined Cycle (ISCC) Power Plant, located in Duba in Tabuk province, is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2023.

“The Operation and Maintenance (O&M) assessment work is currently in progress and the project is expected to be ready by early third quarter 2023,” a source aware of the project details told Zawya Projects.

The solar-gas hybrid power plant [Duba Al-Khadra] integrates thermal solar - concentrated solar power (CSP) - with combined cycle gas turbines (CCGT).

In its 2022 Annual Report, SEC had highlighted that a 260 MW steam unit of the plant was connected to the grid. In August 2021, local newspaper Arab News had reported that the 3.4 billion Saudi riyal project ($907 million) was 95 percent complete.

The Green Duba ISCC Plant will have a total capacity of 605 MW, according to SEC’s 2021 ESG Report. The project’s combined cycle power output was put at 565 megawatts (MW) and that of the solar field at 40MW by SBP Germany which supplied the parabolic troughs for the project. Spain’s IM Energy was the contractor for the CSP plant.

The Spanish-Saudi consortium of INITEC Energia and SSEM (Saudi Services for Electro Mechanic Works) was awarded the SAR 2.5 billion ($666 million) construction contract for the project in 2015 with work starting in 2016. Saudi’s Al Baraka Construction Company was the sub-contractor.

In its press statement dated January 2014, GE had announced that it would supply the engineering equipment package for the combined-cycle plant, including two F-class gas turbines, a 7F.05 and a 7F.03; steam turbine; generators; heat recovery steam generators (HRSG); condenser; boiler feed pumps; distributed control system and a long-term service agreement. The statement said the project also marks the first introduction of condensate as a gas turbine fuel.

In March 2016, ABB announced that it was awarded a $26 million contract to supply 420-kilovolt (kV) Gas Insulated Switchgear (GIS) for the project’s substation.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)