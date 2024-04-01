ACWA Power Company has signed a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) worth SAR 985.13 million ($262.7 million) with the state-backed National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan for the Nukus2 200-megawatt (MW) wind power project and a battery energy storage system in Uzbekistan.



The project will be developed on a build, own, operate and transfer model, the company said in a statement published on the Saudi stock exchange.



Nukus2 is in the development stage, and the total investment value may change when it reaches a financial close.



The project is developed under the public-private partnership law in Uzbekistan.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

