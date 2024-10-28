Saudi Water Partnerships Company (SWPC) is planning to award eight water sector projects valued at 30 billion Saudi riyals ($8 billion) within the next 12 months under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, its CEO Khaled Al Qureshi said.

Speaking last week at a workshop targeting higher local contractor participation in upcoming water projects, he said over the next three years, SWPC also intends to offer an additional 10 projects, estimated at SAR15 billion ($4 billion).

The expected returns on these investments are projected between 7 percent and 10 percent, he noted.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

