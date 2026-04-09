Saudi Arabia registered a nearly 87 percent increase year-on-year in its renewable energy capacity to reach 12,332 megawatts (MW) in 2025, marking one of the fastest growth rates worldwide, according to data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).

The increase, from 6,601 MW in 2024, represents a net addition of about 5,731 MW, driven primarily by utility-scale solar projects, IRENA’s ‘Renewable Capacity Statistics 2026’ report showed.

Solar accounted for the overwhelming majority of additions (about 97 percent), growing to 11,932 MW in 2025 from 6,201 MW in 2024. Solar photovoltaic (PV) rose by 5,731 MW to 11,882 MW while concentrated solar power (CSP) remained unchanged at 50 MW. Wind energy (onshore) too remained unchanged at 400 MW.

The share of renewable energy in the Kingdom’s installed capacity increased from 6.9 percent in 2024 to 12.6 percent in 2025, reflecting the scale of new additions.

Driven largely by Saudi Arabia’s expansion, total renewable energy capacity in the Middle East grew by 28.9 percent in 2025 to reach a record 56 gigawatts (GW), according to IRENA.

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by SA Kader)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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