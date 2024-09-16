Saudi Arabia is advancing with its plan to harness nuclear energy and radiation technologies for peaceful purposes, which includes the construction of the first nuclear power plant in the Kingdom, Saudi Minister of Energy Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said.

Speaking at the 68th Session of the General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna on Monday, the minister, who is also Chairman of the Board of Directors of King Abdullah City for Atomic and Renewable Energy (KACARE) and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Nuclear and Radiological Regulatory Commission, said the nuclear power plant project will enhance the national energy mix and support sustainable development, in alignment with both national priorities and international commitments.

He said the Kingdom has completed the essential administrative preparations related to nuclear regulatory framework and the requirements for implementing the Comprehensive Safeguards Agreement and has submitted a request to the Agency in July of 2024 to rescind the Small Quantities Protocol (SQP).

“We are currently working with the Agency to finalise all necessary subsidiary agreements for the SQP to be effectively rescinded by the end of December of this year 2024,” he said.

As part of developing cooperation with the Agency, the Kingdom deposited, on the 7 August 2024, its instrument for acceptance of the IAEA's Agreement on the Privileges and Immunities.

"The Kingdom is committed to several international instruments related to nuclear fields, including those concerning nuclear security, safety, and safeguards," the energy minister noted.

Abdulaziz said Saudi Arabia has benefited from the IAEA's Integrated Regulatory Review Service (IRRS) mission, which completed its task in October 2023. This mission has played an effective role in assessing the national nuclear regulatory efforts and the overall integration of national nuclear regulatory framework.

“This mission commended the Kingdom's commitment to radiation safety standards and noted the progress in the regulatory nuclear and radiological framework and the commitment to continuously developing practices according to the highest international standards,” he stated.

