Solar tracker manufacturer PVH has signed a contract with China Energy Engineering Group (CEEC) to supply 1.7 gigawatts (GW) solar trackers for MENA region’s largest solar power project in Saudi Arabia.

The 2 GW solar photovoltaic plant, located in Al Shuaibah, Makkah province, is being developed in two phases at a total cost of $2.2 billion (8.3 billion Saudi riyals), the company said in a press statement.

The project is expected to begin commercial operations by the fourth quarter of 2025, the statement said.

Earlier, the company signed two contracts with Larsen & Toubro for the supply of 805MW for the Ar Rass solar project in Qassim province and 2.97 GWp of trackers for the green hydrogen plant at NEOM.

PVH has established a manufacturing facility in Jeddah with capacity to produce 8GW per year of solar trackers.

