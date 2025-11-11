Egypt attracted around $161 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI) for solar and wind projects between 2003 and 2024, accounting for 46 percent of the total FDI in the Arab region’s renewable and power sector, according to a new report by the Arab Investment and Export Credit Guarantee Corporation.

Dhaman’s second report on the Arab region's power and renewable energy sector for 2025 stated the region received a total of $351 billion in renewable and conventional energy FDI during the 23-year period.

Morocco came second after Egypt with around $38 billion (10.8 percent of the total), with UAE a close third with investments totaling around $37.9 billion (10.7 percent). Mauritania and Jordan were also key recipients, with investments of $34 billion and $19 billion, respectively.

The rest showed narrow differences, with FDI of around $15.8 billion in Oman, $14.7 billion in Tunisia, and about $13.9 billion in Saudi Arabia, the report said.

The UAE, the second-largest Arab economy, pumped $88 billion and emerged as the dominant investor in renewable energy projects in the region.

Project-wise, Egypt topped the list with 98 projects, followed by the UAE with 65 projects, Morocco with 55 projects, and Tunisia with 34 projects.

(Reporting by N Saeed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

