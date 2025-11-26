RIYADH — New data from the General Authority for Statistics shows that 40.8% of Saudi households expressed interest in using solar energy as a primary power source at home, according to the 2024 Household Energy Statistics.

In terms of energy efficiency, 91.5% of households said they place strong importance on reducing electricity consumption, while 91.9% reported adhering to energy-saving guidelines when using electrical appliances.

The results also showed that 56.6% of households are willing to replace older appliances with more efficient alternatives.

The report found that total residential electricity consumption across the Kingdom reached 161,207 gigawatt-hours, with the population’s access to electricity standing at 100%.

For cooking, 86.4% of households rely on gas, compared with 13.4% that use electricity.

Most households — 97% — depend on gas cylinders, while 2.7% use gas tanks. The majority, 93.9%, use iron cylinders, compared with 5.6% who use fiber cylinders.

The data is based on field and phone surveys conducted by the General Authority for Statistics, in addition to administrative records from the Ministry of Energy, ensuring accuracy and reliability to support national household energy policies.

