ACWA Power has commenced commercial operations for an additional 1,000 megawatt (MW) at the Ar Rass 2 solar plant in Qassim, Saudi Arabia.



The total capacity of the solar plant has reached 2,000 MW, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.



The company received a notice from Nawwar Renewable Energy on the start of the operations. ACWA Power owns a 50.1 percent stake in the project.



The financial impact is expected to reflect in the fourth quarter 2025 results, the statement said.



In August, ACWA Power received the commercial operations certificate for the first 1,000 megawatts at the Al Rass 2 plant.

