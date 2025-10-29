Saudi-listed ACWA Power, Badeel, a subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund, and Saudi Aramco have signed the financing agreements for five solar PV projects with a cumulative capacity of 12,000 gigawatts (GW).



The agreements were signed on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference.



These projects will supply clean electricity to the Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) under long-term power purchase agreements (PPAs), ACWA Power said in a post on X.

The projects form an integral part of the National Renewable Energy Programme (NREP), led and supervised by the Ministry of Energy, and reflect PIF’s commitment to develop 70 percent of the Kingdom’s renewable energy target capacity by 2030.

The post didn't disclose financing details but some of the participating banks included Arab National Bank, Emirates NBD, HSBC, FAB, Mizuho, SAB, SNB, Standard Chartered, Al Masraf, Ajman Bank, China Minsheng Bank, China Construction Bank, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank and Eurobank.

In July, ACWA Power signed 25-year Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) worth 22.5 billion Saudi riyals ($5.9 billion) for five solar PV projects with a total combined capacity of 12 GW.

Afif1, Afif2, Humaij, Bisha and Khulis solar PV plants, located in the central, western and southern regions of Saudi Arabia have production capacities of 2,000 MW, 2,000MW, 3,000MW, 3,000MW and 2,000MW respectively.

