Oman Electricity Transmission Company (OETC) completed six key projects in 2022 at a total cost of 60 million Omani riyals ($156 million), the company stated in its 2022 Annual Report.

Four new grid stations were commissioned, namely the 132/33 kV Mribat Grid Station; the 32/33 kV Wadi Bani Ouf Grid Station; the 400/132 kV Nahadah Grid Station and the 132/33 kV Al Mabilla Industrial Area Grid Station.

The other two projects were the expansion of 132/33 kV Thumrait Grid Station, and Head office extension to accommodate the expansion of OETC business activities, according to the Annual Report.

Projects slated for completion in 2023, according to the Report, include:

1. Seih Al Khairat 132/33 kV GS and associated OHL

2. Duqm 400/132 kV kV GS and Mahut 400/132 kV kV GS

3. Barik 400/132 kV kV GS and Suwaihat 400/132 kV kV GS

4. 400 kV OHL Nahadah, Barik and Suwaihat

5. 400 kV OHL Suwaihat, Duqm and Mahut

6. Upgrade of Nizwa Grid Station to 220/132 kV

7. Expansion of Airport Heights 220/132 kV station

8. Regional offices in Al Buraimi, Nizwa, and Sur

Read more: Oman’s OETC preparing tenders for Phase 2 of unified electricity grid project

(Writing by Anoop Menon; Editing by Bhaskar Raj)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)