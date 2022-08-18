Oman Electricity and Transmission Company (OETC), a Nama Group company, has invited consultancy bids for the design and supervision of the North-South Interconnector Phase2 project.

The last date for bid submission is 6 September 2022.

The North South Interconnector is one of the strategic projects that will link the grids of north and south Oman via Duqm and Petroleum Development Oman’s internal grid creating a unified national electricity grid by 2026 at a total cost of 372 million Omani Riyals ($968 million).

Phase one of the Interconnector project costing 183 million Omani Riyals ($476 million) was completed in April 2022. The grid will be extended by another 502 kilometers of 400kV transmission line as part of Phase 2.

Writing by Sowmya Sundar; Editing by Bhaskar Raj & Anoop Menon

