Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company (NAMA) is expected to award the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract for its Sohar Sewage Treatment Plant Upgradation project in Sohar, by the third quarter of 2023, according to a source close to the project.

“The tender for the EPC contract was issued on 25 April 2023 and the bid submission is scheduled on 5 June 2023. The contract is expected to be awarded in August 2023,” the source told Zawya Projects.

The scope of the project involves design, construction, supply, installation, testing and commissioning of sewage treatment plant to increase the existing capacity from 10,000 cubic metres/day (m3/day) to 20,000 m3/day, using the Integrated Fixed Film Activated Sludge technology.

The project is slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, a second source said, adding that his estimate of the project cost is $100 million.

