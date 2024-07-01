MUSCAT: Nama Water Services is ramping up wastewater infrastructure across the Sultanate of Oman. This includes expanding sewer networks and upgrading treatment plant capacity. These efforts aim to boost the efficiency of the entire water and sewage system in the governorates served by Nama Water Services.

The company recently implemented sewerage projects in Wilayat Al Seeb. The projects include expanding the main treatment plant and increasing its capacity from 62,000 to 82,000 cubic metres per day. Additionally, new connections are being built to link 87 government, residential, and commercial buildings to the sewage system, bringing in an estimated 21,400 cubic metres daily. The project also includes treated wastewater connections for 63 facilities, providing them with a combined capacity of over 24,560 cubic metres per day.

Eng Ahmed bin Mubarak al Araimi, Acting Water and Wastewater Operations and Maintenance General Manager, said: "Projects of Nama Water Services in Wilayat Al Seeb, Governorate of Muscat, reflect the company's dedication to sustainable water and wastewater management. The company implements best global practices and innovative solutions to ensure residents have access to reliable sanitation services. This commitment keeps pace with the growing community's needs and aspirations.”

"The projects being implemented in Seeb contribute to strengthening the sewerage infrastructure in the Wilayat in light of the increasing population and urban growth. These projects aim to tackle several key challenges: reducing pollution from outdated systems, preventing the spread of disease, and protecting vital groundwater sources. The plan includes establishing new sewage networks, treated water transmission lines, and expanding treatment plants. Treated wastewater will become a valuable resource, supplementing groundwater and supporting irrigation, industry, and other sectors." Eng. Al Araimi added.

For his part, Engineer Qais bin Saleh al Farsi, Director of the Seeb Sewage Treatment Plant, explained that A multi-stage project has bolstered the Wilayat's sewerage system. New networks and sewage treatment plants now serve parts of Al Khoudh and Muscat International Airport. The Oman Botanic Garden has also been connected. To handle the increased capacity, the main treatment plant has been upgraded, to increase the processing of sewage water daily (from 62,000 to 82,000 cubic metres). Additionally, 63 facilities in Seeb now have access to treated water, thanks to the construction of six pumping stations, 14 kilometres of main transmission lines, and 36 kilometers of distribution networks. The project also boasts a 16.5-kilometer treated water network within the Wilayat.

He further elaborated that Wilayat Al Seeb boasts the most extensive sewage network in Muscat Governorate, stretching over 490 kilometers. This network efficiently channels wastewater from over 30,000 properties in Al Mawalih, Al Khoudh, Al Maabela, and Seeb's coastal areas to a state-of-the-art treatment plant. Opened nine years ago, the plant has a daily capacity of 62,000 cubic metres and currently treats around 60,000 cubic metres of wastewater daily.

