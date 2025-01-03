Muscat: Oman Water and Wastewater Services Company (Nama Water Services) reported a breakdown of the plant for treated water at Nizwa, which led to the flow of sewage water to Lake Kalbu and the surrounding areas, including the Nizwa Souq and market.

The company immediately activated its emergency plan and coordinated with the concerned authorities. The field teams are working to deal with the situation, determine the reasons leading to it, and evaluate the situation.

Nama Water Services said its station in Nizwa produces triple-treated water according to the approved specifications, which is used in irrigating crops and other uses. The company is also working on building a new line to make greater use of this water to keep pace with the development projects in the state.

The company apologizes for any damage or inconvenience resulting from the matter and a specialized committee has been formed in cooperation with the Office of the Governor of Al Dakhiliyah and the Nizwa Market Administration to assess the damage resulting from the excess water.

