MUSCAT: Galfar Engineering and Contracting, a leading infrastructure company in Oman, has been awarded a major contract by Nama Water Services (NAMA) to construct water distribution networks in the wilayats of Ibri, Yanqul, and Dhank in the Al Dhahirah Governorate. Valued at RO 117 million, this project represents a significant advancement for both the company and the governorate.

This tender, awarded under the “Design & Build Package 1,” underscores the strategic priority of enhancing water infrastructure in Al Dhahirah, a governorate marked by its expanding population and industrial activities. The project’s primary goal is to improve the efficiency of water distribution, ensuring reliable access to water resources for both residential and industrial purposes across the governorate.

The project, formally accepted on August 26, 2024, is set to be completed within 44 months from the commencement date. This timeline reflects the project’s scale and the detailed planning required for such an essential infrastructure development.

This new project is anticipated to further strengthen Galfar’s standing in the water sector, expanding its portfolio and maintaining its significant market share within this critical industry.

In addition to this major contract, Galfar Engineering & Contracting SAOG has recently secured two other significant contracts in Oman, totaling RO 53.5 million. The first, valued at RO 18.5 million, was awarded by Occidental Oman Inc for civil works on the B53 and B72 projects. The second, valued at RO 35 million, was awarded by Nama Dhofar Services Company for the expansion of the Raysut Water Reclamation Plants. These contracts further solidify Galfar’s position as a leading infrastructure and energy contractor in Oman.

2022 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

