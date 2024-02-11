Muscat: Muscat Municipality (MM) will appoint a contractor to carry out the design and construction of a drainage system that will resolve the problems of flooding and water stagnation in Muscat Governorate during heavy rains.

The project will be executed in the Wilayats of al Amerat, Seeb, Bausher, Muscat, Muttrah, and Quriyat.

It may be noted that nearly 45 percent of the areas in the capital are vulnerable to floods from wadis while another 20 percent is subject to coastal floods, according to experts concerned with the Greater Muscat masterplan.

The project directors of the master plan called for the need to identify areas of strategic high risk and take precautions to counter worst-case scenarios for the local population such as easy access to hospitals and facilitating localized safety areas with easy access.

The National Strategy for Adaptation and Mitigation to Climate Change for the Sultanate of Oman (2020-2040) of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) urban planners in the Sultanate should consider the impact of heavy rainfall that usually follows the low-pressure systems developed in the sea, especially the Arabian Sea and the Indian Ocean.

The last date for submission is March 18 with the technical bid to be opened the same day.

Upon award of the contract, A program will be developed to execute the drainage works for each Wilayat based on allocated budgets.

An On-Call emergency drainage work shall be executed to resolve drainage problems during rains, especially upon receiving complaints from locals.

These calls will be directed by Muscat Municipality or other local municipalities and will be required to be executed on a 24x7 basis during night hours and on weekends and holidays.

A dedicated work team will be allocated for each wilayat and the scope of the drainage works includes the construction of stormwater drainage networks, unlined/lined ditches, pipe/box culverts, rigid pavement, slope protection, wadi channelization, reinstatement works and utilities protection/relocation, etc.

The contractor should carefully study and take into account the requirements of the Conditions of the Contract, including Oman Highway Design Standards and Standard Specifications for Roads and Bridges Construction 2017 and tender documents.

The work will be carried out in the shortest possible time, as well as simultaneously in multiple locations.

