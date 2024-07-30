KUWAIT CITY, July 29: The Ministry of Electricity, Water, and Renewable Energy, the Public-Private Partnership Authority and the Kuwait Institute for Scientific Research are coordinating to advance the Shaqaya Renewable Energy Project.

Reliable sources told Al-Seyassah daily that the project initiated in 2019 and which has been segmented into four phases — first phase: 1,100 megawatts, second phase: 200 megawatts, third phase: 1,500 megawatts and fourth phase: 1,700 megawatts — aims to achieve a total production capacity of at least 4,500 megawatts. As for the first stage, the authority has launched the qualification documents and is evaluating them and then issuing a decision on the qualified candidates. The qualification documents for the second stage are currently being prepared to be launched in the coming months.

Currently, the Public-Private Partnership Projects Authority is evaluating the qualification documents submitted for the project. Qualification documents for the second phase are being prepared and will be presented in the coming months. A consulting firm was appointed to conduct feasibility studies, focusing on the optimal use of land and the integration of various renewable energy technologies, including solar, photovoltaic, and wind energy. The Al-Shaqaya project is a pivotal development aimed at reducing government expenditure on electric energy production, enhancing economic growth, creating job opportunities, and strengthening Kuwait’s position in the global clean energy sector. It aligns with Kuwait’s goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2060 and supports the global shift toward zero-emission energy sources

