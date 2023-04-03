Iraq’s Karbala oil refinery will produce 200 megawatts (MW) of electricity and contribute 60 MW to the national grid, Oil Minister Hayan Abdul-Ghani told Iraqi News Agency. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani inaugurated the refinery with a production capacity of 140,000 barrels per day (bpd) on Saturday.

Iraq needs to set up projects that will add nearly 37,000 MW of electricity to tackle a persistent shortage caused by war damage, according to a February 2023 Zawya Projects report.

In March, Iraq had invited investors to build seven oil refineries as part of a post-war drive to rebuild its hydrocarbon sector.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)