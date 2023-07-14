OPEC oil producer Iraq intends to award a new project for the construction of a new solar power plant with a generation capacity of 700 megawatt (MW), the country’s Electricity Minister was reported on Friday as saying.

Ziyad Fadel told Baghdad Al-Yaum news agency that the cabinet would approve the project on Tuesday and authorize the Electricity Ministry to award the contract.

Fadel did not identify the company to be awarded the project but noted that it follows the awarding of a similar contract to state-owned PowerChina for the construction of a 750-MW solar power station in the Southern Al-Muthanna Governorate.

He said an energy agreement signed with France’s TotalEnergies this week would also add 1,000 MW to Iraq’s burgeoning solar power network.

