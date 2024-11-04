GE Vernova announced on Monday the completion Front End Engineering Design (FEED) studies for CO2 emissions reduction for Ash Sharqiyah Operations & Maintenance Company (ASHOMCo), the operator of Saudi Aramco's cogeneration power plants in Hawiyah, Abqaiq, and Ras Tanura.

These plants, collectively producing 920 megawatts (MW) of power and 1,400 tonnes per hour of steam, support Aramco’s processing operations.

GE Vernova said in a statement that it completed the assessment of pre-combustion and post-combustion technologies at the ASHOMCO’s three plants powered by its 7E and 7F gas turbines, evaluating their hydrogen-readiness and options for carbon capture, utilisation, and sequestration (CCUS).

The statement said GE Vernova assessed the plants' potential to operate on natural gas blended with hydrogen, with hydrogen making up to 32 percent of the fuel mix by volume as well as the feasibility of retrofitting carbon capture systems.

ASHOMCo is a joint venture owned by Marubeni Corporation (51 percent), JGC Corporation (29 percent), and Al Jomaih Holding Company (20 percent), according to its website.

Last month, Zawya Projects reported that Saudi Arabia has initiated a programme to upgrade existing power plants and build new CCS-ready, high-efficiency, combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants.

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.