GE Vernova announced on Wednesday that its local JV GE Algeria Turbines (GEAT) has secured a major order from Sonelgaz (Algerian Electricity and Gas Company) to supply grid equipment and solutions.

GE Vernova will supply GEAT with high voltage (HV) equipment, components, and grid automation solutions for 134 substations by 2028.

GEAT will integrate this equipment at its Ain Yagout facility in Batna, Algeria for Sonelgaz projects.

In April 2024, GE Vernova had signed agreement with Sonelgaz to expand the capabilities of their joint venture GEAT for the deployment of grid solutions.

