Muscat - The Oman Investment Authority (OIA) has completed the project to restructure the distribution and supply companies in the electricity sector

As a result, two companies will be formed under the Nama Group - Nama Electricity Distribution and Nama Supply- after the merger of

As per the information, Muscat Electricity and Distribution Company (MEDC), Mazoon Electricity Company, Majan Electricity Company, and Tanweer.

This decision is part of the government directives to restructure the electricity sector companies and is in line with directions to improve spending, reduce operational costs, and raise efficiency.

Namaa Electricity Distribution will specialize in meters and low-voltage networks and includes building lines and transformers, while Namaa Supply is concerned with billing and collection operations.

It is hoped that the merger project will contribute to improving the performance of electricity companies, improving their services, reducing their operational costs, facilitating subscribers, and saving time and effort through the 'Unified Services Center for Namaa Group, which is an integrated service window for electricity and water under one umbrella for all subscribers.

The two services will provide services in all governorates of the Sultante, except in Dhofar.

