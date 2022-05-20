ArabFinance: The European Investment Bank (EIB) is considering investing in Egypt’s seawater desalination project, the Middle East News Agency (MENA) reported on May 19th, citing Consultant at the EIB Walid Salim said.

The bank gives utmost priority to water and sewage projects, which are also among the Egyptian government’s top priorities, Salim added.

He also noted that the bank is participating in major national programs executed by the government including the Decent Life initiative.

In relevant news, Emaar Misr for Development (EMFD) pledged to support the Decent Life Foundation with a sum of EGP 1 billion to complete sustainable development projects for the most needy communities in Egypt.