Egypt is targeting a desalination capacity of around 8.8 million cubic metres/day (m3/day) by 2050 at a total investment of $8 billion, the country's Deputy Minister of Housing for Infrastructure Affairs said.

Sayed Ismail outlined the government's plans for developing Egypt's water and wastewater sector during his address at the eighth edition of the Builders of Egypt forum in Cairo.

He said the 2050 target encompasses 11 governorates, adding that the first phase aims to achieve a desalination capacity of 3.3 million m3/day in the programme's first five years [by 2025] and reach 5.9 million m3/day in the next phase.

The minister said Egypt seeks long-term partnerships and investments in water desalination projects.

Ismail also disclosed plans to increase the 10th Ramadan Water Plant's treatment capacity from 600,000 m3/day to 1.2 million m3/day as the plant serves neighbouring regions and some parts of the New Administrative Capital.

His speech also included data points on Egypt's water and wastewater sector.

The sector employs 150,000 people and includes 65 service providers.

There are 560 wastewater treatment facilities in operation and 503 under construction.

There are 3,000 drinking water distribution plants in Egypt

Drinking water production capacity currently stands at 33.6 million m3/day

Read more: Egypt prequalifies 17 consortia for its water desalination programme

Egypt to build 21 desalination plants in phase 1 of scheme

(Writing by Eman Hamed; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)