Dubai-based Grandweld Shipyards said on Tuesday that it will generate 100 percent of its energy requirements from solar when its ongoing 1.3 megawatts (MW) rooftop solar power project commences full operations in 2025.

The first phase of the project, currently operational with a production capacity of 569 kWp, generates 50 percent of the company’s energy needs, the company said in a press statement.

Phase 2, expected to conclude next year, will raise the project’s total power generation capacity to 1.3 MW.

"As the first shipbuilding company in the Middle East to adopt renewable energy on this large scale, we are pleased to lead the change in creating a cleaner, greener future for the maritime industry,” said Jamal Abki, General Manager of Grandweld Shipyards.

Grandweld’s commitment to sustainability also extends to use of energy-efficient lighting in its office building and ship repair facility, and eco-friendly construction principles. In 2012, the office building and shipyard was awarded LEED Gold certification by the US Green Building Council (USGBC).

