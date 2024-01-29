Dubai-based district cooling giant Emirates Central Cooling Systems Corporation (Empower) and the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) will jointly develop the third-generation district cooling systems.

The research project, which ASHRAE will oversee, seeks to investigate and analyse the emerging trends and advancements to identify the forthcoming generation of DC technology, specifically concentrating on transitioning from traditional, first and second-generation DC systems to innovative third-generation models, Empower said in a statement published on the Dubai Financial Market.

The study will investigate the environmental merits of next-generation DC systems, with a particular emphasis on their heightened efficiency, AI-driven energy management, and consequent reductions in energy consumption.

Additionally, it will assess how these systems can significantly contribute to international efforts to protect the planet and enhance sustainability by offering clean, sustainable, and environmentally friendly cooling solutions.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

