Envision Energy and AMEA Power announced an agreement for the 500MW Amunet II wind project in Egypt during the Africa Energy Forum 2026.

The deal follows the commissioning of AMEA Power’s 500MW Ras Ghareb Wind Power Plant in June 2025, the largest wind farm in Africa, delivered with Envision Energy.

The project highlighted large-scale delivery capability and strengthened investor confidence in bankable renewable developments across the region.

Amunet II is the second utility-scale wind project for AMEA Power in Egypt, bringing its total wind capacity in the country to 1GW and supporting Egypt’s clean energy transition.

"From Amunet I to Amunet II, our partnership with AMEA Power has evolved into a strategic collaboration built on trust, innovation and long-term value creation," said Kane Xu, Senior Vice President of Envision Energy. "The project demonstrates the scalability of our partnership model and the value of global collaboration in advancing the energy transition. Today, Egypt is increasingly playing a key role in the global energy transition. Envision will continue to leverage our leading technologies and global execution capabilities to deliver reliable and efficient clean energy solutions across Egypt and the wider MENA region, supporting a more sustainable energy future."

"The successful delivery of our 500MW wind project in Ras Ghareb, Egypt, demonstrated what can be achieved when strong partners share a common vision and commitment to execution. The Amunet II project marks the next phase of our collaboration with Envision Energy and reflects our continued confidence in Egypt's renewable energy sector. Together, these projects will bring our wind portfolio in Egypt to 1GW, supporting the country's energy transition while creating lasting economic and social value," said Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power.

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