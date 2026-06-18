Egypt’s Cabinet has approved the implementation of an 869-megawatt (MW) wind power project to be developed by France-headquartered renewable energy company Voltalia.

The Euronext-listed company will initially invest $53 million in the project, which will be built on land allocated by the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA), according to a statement posted by the Cabinet on Wednesday.

The project’s location or financing details weren’t disclosed, but the statement said Voltalia has committed to bringing the wind farm into commercial operations by December 2028.

In Egypt, Voltalia’s operational footprint includes the 32MW Ra solar plant, located within the Benban complex in Aswan region.

The company has also built a significant project pipeline in partnership with local firm Taqa Arabia. This includes a planned 3.2-gigawatt (GW) wind/solar hybrid power facility to repower the existing 545 MW Zafarana wind farm in Suez Governorate, and a $3.5 billion renewable energy and green hydrogen production cluster in the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZONE).

The green hydrogen project is structured as a two-phase development, each comprising a 500 MW electrolyser powered by more than 1.3 GW of solar and wind energy. Once completed, the facility is expected to produce up to 350,000 tonnes of green ammonia annually.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.