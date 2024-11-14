A consortium of Egyptian private sector utility provider TAQA Arabia and Italian renewable energy developer Voltalia has signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian Electricity Transmission Company (EETC) and the New and Renewable Energy Authority (NREA) to study a 3.2 gigawatt (GW) capacity wind/solar power plant in Suez Governorate to repower the existing 545 megawatt (MW) Zafarana wind farm.

The proposed project will combine 1.1 GW of wind power with 2.1 GW of solar power, making it the first project in Egypt to merge both renewable energy sources, according to a joint press statement

The study, scheduled for completion by December 2025, will examine wind speed and direction measurements, bird migration patterns, solar irradiation levels, and geotechnical, topographic, and environmental evaluations.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

