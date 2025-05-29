MUSCAT: Two key subsidiaries of the Nama Group — Nama Electricity Supply Company (NESC) and Nama Dhofar Services — in a media briefing held on Tuesday, May 27, unveiled their latest initiatives and strategic projects aimed at enhancing customer experience, promoting sustainability, and supporting Oman Vision 2040.

The CEO of Nama Electricity Supply Company, Salim Said al Kamyani, outlined several major projects planned for 2025. Among them is the rollout of an advanced digital system allowing customers to track transactions in real time, view daily consumption through the mobile app, and automatically recharge their prepaid accounts. New features such as load management and real-time consumption tracking under the “Sabiq” service will empower users to better control electricity usage.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, NESC also launched the first phase of its Air Conditioner Maintenance Initiative to improve AC efficiency and reduce electricity bills. Complementing these efforts is the “Sahalat” campaign, offering flexible payment options including:

Thabit: A fixed monthly bill payment plan.

Yusr: Monthly installment plans for customers with outstanding dues.

Sabiq: A prepaid option with real-time monitoring for smarter energy use.

Meanwhile, Nama Dhofar Services presented its 2024 achievements and future plans during the same media event. CEO Ali Issa Shamas announced large-scale infrastructure projects, including the RO 27 million Ashour desalination plant and a RO 35 million expansion of the wastewater treatment plant.

The company also reported strong operational results: 99.7% water network reliability, over 22 million cubic meters of high-quality recycled water produced, and more than 56% of treated water reused. In electricity services, 84% of meters have been upgraded to AMR systems, supported by the launch of 33 e-services and electronic billing for customer convenience.

Tenders worth RO 137 million were awarded for various service and grid expansion projects, including rural electrification aimed at replacing diesel generators and enhancing carbon neutrality.

Human resource development was also highlighted, with 40,000 training hours recorded and a zero lost-time injury rate maintained since 2018. Customer satisfaction reached 75%, with 98% of complaints resolved. The company also launched innovative community programs such as the Nama Dhofar Services Hackathon and “Nama Dhofar Memory” to strengthen documentation and knowledge management.

These announcements underscore Nama Group’s collective commitment to sustainable growth, enhanced utility services, and alignment with national development goals.

