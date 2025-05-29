Cairo – Banque du Caire registered standalone net profits after tax worth EGP 3.44 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2025, higher by 45% year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 2.37 billion.

Basic earnings per share (EPS) dropped to EGP 0.35 in Q1-25 from EGP 0.46 in Q1-24, according to the financial results.

Net interest income hiked by 30% YoY to EGP 8.27 billion as of 31 March 2025 from EGP 6.36 billion.

Quarterly, the Q1-25 profits dropped by 8% from EGP 3.73 billion in Q4-24, while the net interest income grew by 3% from EGP 8.05 billion.

The lender reported total assets amounting to EGP 500.81 billion at the end of March 2025, up 4% from EGP 483.09 billion as of 31 December 2024. The deposits to customers rose by 5% to EGP 369.22 billion from EGP 352.27 billion.

