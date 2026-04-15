Bahrain's Electricity and Water Authority (EWA) has announced that three utility firms are vying for the contract to develop 400kV and 220kV feeder cable works as part of the New Sitra Grid Substation project. This comes following the launch of an international limited tender by EWA.

Those in the race are Iljin Electric with a bid offer of BD35,004,118 bid; Taihan Electric Wire with BD45,648,300 (Option 1) and BD 47,022,441 (Option 2) as well as LS Cable and System with bid offer of BD46,659,986.

EWA said the main purpose of this project is to facilitate the integration of the new power station and ensure interconnection with the existing 400kV and 220kV networks.

In another tender, EWA receives bids for transformer and reactor works for the Sitra 400kV Grid Substations project.

The project scope includes design, manufacturing, supply, transportation, erection, testing and commissioning of three 400kV, 500MVA power transformers and reactors.

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