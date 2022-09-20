MANAMA: The NBB Group, comprising of the National Bank of Bahrain (NBB) and Bahrain Islamic Bank (BisB), has completed the installation of solar energy panels across a number of its physical locations in the kingdom.

The panels will generate a sustainable source of energy for NBB’s Istiqlal and Riffa Souq branches and BisB’s Arad and Hamad Town financial malls.

In line with its efforts to adopt sustainable practices that go beyond its financial operations, the group has set the benchmark within the banking sector through its four solar-powered branches, cementing the organisation’s position in reducing its overall carbon footprint.

The branches are estimated to reduce their annual carbon emissions by 50 per cent.

Commenting, NBB Group chief human resources and sustainability officer Dana Buheji, said: “The solar panel project has been a continuous initiative led by the NBB Group to adopt environmentally-friendly solutions, reiterating our commitment to reducing our carbon footprint and enhancing our energy efficiency. Our solar panel system produces more than 350 kWp across the four branches, optimising both our energy consumption and costs.

We look forward to expanding the project to encompass a wider range of NBB and BisB locations, alongside realising the group’s strategy for future environmental and sustainable practices within the industry.”

© Copyright 2020 www.gdnonline.com

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).