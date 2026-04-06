Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies Co. (AWPT), a key player in water and wastewater infrastructure in Saudi Arabia, said it has won a contract worth 69.59 million Saudi riyals ($18.54 million) by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC).

The work scope includes the operation and maintenance (O&M) of treated sewage effluent (TSE) networks and facilities – Group 1 in Riyadh city over a period of 30 months, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange.

The financial impact is expected to be reflected in the second-quarter 2026 results.

Last month, AWPT signed a contract with the state-owned National Water Company to construct sanitary sewer networks in Hafar Al-Batin and Al-Qaisomah governorates.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

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